Tiffany Haddish is under fire for a recent tweet, which is still garnering backlash even after she deleted it.

The controversial star is under fire, once again, this time for seemingly defending Jonathan Majors amid his ongoing abuse allegations.

The comedian tweeted a link to a story about the Jonathan Majors abuse case, which included an article where Majors and his lawyer claim to show that his accuser was unhurt after the alleged abuse. The team included screenshots of the alleged security camera footage that, they say, shows proof that the victim was unharmed.

Shortly after sending out the tweet, Haddish deleted it, but many had already seen it and taken screenshots. Due to her own allegations of abuse, fans were quick to jump on her case, wondering why she thought it would be a good idea to defend someone else when she has her own allegations to worry about.

“On top of barely escaping her own questionable behavior involving minors, Tiffany Haddish decides to play patriarchy princess,” one user tweeted.

As the comedian’s tweet went viral, people brought up several past controversies surrounding Haddish, one such drama involved Law Roach.

The celebrity stylist told Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked that he stopped working with the actress as he had “ruined a lot of relationships trying to elevate Tiffany.”

“She hired some new people and they didn’t like the way I did business and the way I did things for her and what happens is, these white people are always the gatekeepers,” Roach said. “And they start saying things like ‘he is difficult to work with”

Just last year, Haddish and comedian Aries Spears were accused of sexual abuse of a minor. The pair were accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother and were said to have performed inappropriate, sexually suggestive acts for the purpose of comedic sketches. The two siblings–now adults–say they’ve been traumatized for life after the experience, with the boy claiming he was molested by both defendants.

The main focus of the lawsuit was a skit called “Though a Pedophile’s Eyes,” which was supposedly being filmed for Funny Or Die. The girl claims that her younger brother was barely 7 when “Aunty Tiff” brought him to a home where she and Spears molested him while filming said skit.

Haddish claims that the entire thing was an extortion attempt and the suit was settled out of court.