Tiffany Haddish was called out for throwing shade at Common and Jennifer Hudson, but fans say it was just jokes as the comedian has moved on to a new man.

Social media users speculated the Girl’s Trip star isn’t over her ex, rapper Common (Lonnie Rashid Lynn), after answering a fan’s inquiry in a Tik Tok video.

The fan asked Tiffany, “I’m still waiting to see if Common gave you the earrings I gave him for you when he came to Charlotte.” Tiffany responded, “Girl, he never gave me no damn earrings”, before adding, “He probably gave those to Jennifer.”

Some took Tiffany’s statement as a joke since she is a comedian by profession, but others felt her comments were laced with bitterness since she included the unproblematic Jennifer Hudson.

One commenter said, “It’s giving upset y’all not together”. Another agreed, “Say you’re jealous without saying you’re jealous. The moment a man isn’t interested in me I go on about my business, I don’t care how long we’ve been together and I definitely don’t hate on the next woman.”

Others reminded the actress that she is barely over her “skit scandal,” so she should tread lightly.

One user said, “Now Tiffany…we ain’t forget about that skit..simmer down.” Another chimed in, “I’m not forgetting the pedophile s— she did. She still cancelled in my eyes.”

One commenter felt her response was a bit lengthy, saying, “A simple NO would have suffice”

Some opinions were directed towards Common’s dating history.

One man said, “Common seem cool, but my guy can’t stay with NOBODY.” Someone else joked, “Common gets passed around more than a paper plate at a Black BBQ!”

Tiffany and Common had a pandemic love in 2020, to much of the public’s dismay. Many commenters online thought the couple was an odd pairing. Eventually, fans began to warm up to the unlikely couple. After 16 months of dating the entertainers decided to part ways. An insider for People cited their busy schedules was to blame, stating, ‘They are never in the same city together, and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.’

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Both Moved On To Dating New People

The Daily Mail reports she is currently in a relationship with baller Bitcoin investor and former lawyer, Marvin Jones. He posted a photo of he and the NAACP winner on his Instagram profile. Although the entrepreneur didn’t explicitly make it official, he seemed to claim his woman with the coupled up cuteness. Tiffany unknowingly confirmed her romance with Jones with a kiss last month. After they brunched in Studio City, paparazzi caught them locking lips. Common and Jennifer’s dating rumors began to spread in July 2022 as they filmed “Breathe”, an upcoming action movie. They were seen on a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia, where they filmed the project. The Hip Hop legend also met Tiffany as they worked together on a movie, The Kitchen.

J-Hud and Common have not officially confirmed their romance. However, frequent sitings of them together continues to fuel the rumor mill.

On March 14, the EGOT winner gushed over her rumored rapper beau in a sweet birthday tribute.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” so she posted on Instagram on Common’s 51st birthday.