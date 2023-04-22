Bossip Video

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball have a baby Ball on board!

The happy couple announced that they’re expecting their first child in a coupled-up photoshoot with PEOPLE. The professional basketball player and reality star gushed about their excitement as new parents.

“We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” they said. “We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together. It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together,” the couple continued.

The lovebirds didn’t specify how long they’ve been together, but their loved ones are excited for the new arrival.

“The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they’re still shocked even though my belly is huge!” Mudarris said to PEOPLE. “Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They’re super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening.”

Ball, who went into the baller family business, said his NBA star brothers LaMelo and Lonzo Ball look forward to being uncles. The Greensboro Swarm player in the NBA’s G League couldn’t wait to come home to share the news in person.

“When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything. My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed,” Ball said.

Ball and Mudarris haven’t specified how long they’ve been in a relationship, but it was more than enough time to plan a family in advance. They’re keeping the details a secret but already know the sex and picked a name.

“Ironically, we picked our kid(s) names three months before I got pregnant so when we found out it was pretty easy what we were gonna name the baby,” the 32-year-old said.

The entrepreneur said she’d had a smooth pregnancy, and “the baby has been super good” to her. She’s enjoying the journey to motherhood. Aside from exhaustion, guilt-free indulgence in her cravings is the most significant change.

“The baby craves everything his dad loves — Popeyes, Oreos, Wingstop, pizza, pasta — all the bad things I never used to eat because I was always watching my weight and now I can’t stop eating!” she joked.

Congratulations to Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball!