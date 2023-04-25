Drake’s upcoming “It’s All A Blur” tour featuring 21 Savage is going through some big changes.
Last month Drake and 21 Savage announced that they would be hitting the road, and at the time fans questioned the selection of locations.
Now weeks later, Drake is changing the route of the tour seemingly for logistical reasons. In addition to shuffling the cities and dates, Drake also added two back-to-back shows in his hometown of Toronto and 10 new US dates.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES
Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +
Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
* 21 Savage is not on this date.
+ Rescheduled dates.
The tour will now run from June til October and 21 Savage will not be making the trip across the border for the Canadian shows.
Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, April 28 starting at 12 pm local time at drakerelated.com.
