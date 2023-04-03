This weekend people from all around the world once again flocked to Raleigh, North Carolina to attend the annual Dreamville Festival. This year’s line-up was filled with heavy hitters and J. Cole enlisted longtime friend and peer Drake to help with the headlining duties.
J. Cole gave the crowd a solid 45 mins before bringing Drake out, but the fun didn’t stop there.
Once Drake hit the stage he revealed he promised to treat Dreamville Fest like his own OVO Fest. With that being said, Drake and Cole brought out a few surprise guests to help close out the show.
Lil Uzi Vert was fresh off performing at Wrestlemania and he performed “XO Tour Life” and his current hit “Just Wanna Rock.”
Furthermore, Drake was just getting started with his surprise guest.
Next, he brought out GloRilla for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“.
Not only that but it was only right for Drake to bring out the “greatest rapper to ever touch a microphone”, Lil Wayne.
Probably the most anticipated guest at Dreamville Fest was 21 Savage who may have received the loudest reception of the evening.
Drake ended his time on stage with a quick rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” as he gave J. Cole his flowers.
What do YOU think about Drake closing out Dreamville?
