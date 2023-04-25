Bossip Video

The first Black woman to win two Oscars was recently celebrated at an exclusive affair that brought together lovers of art and fashion in Atlanta.

NBAF, recognized as the oldest multidisciplinary arts organization in the United States focused exclusively on the art and artists of African descent, hosted its 17th Annual Fine Art + Fashion Benefit sponsored by Neiman Marcus and honored two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter.

The event that took place at the Atlanta History Center highlighted emerging designers of color through the annual Fashion Forward Student Design Competition…

and honored Carter as well as other 2023 Fine Art + Fashion honorees including Visual Artist Shanequa Gay,

and Fashion Designer Busayo Olupona.

Additionally, NBAF gave $2,000 cash prizes to its 2023 Fashion Forward Student Design winners Jakarie Akhil Whitaker, a junior at Clark Atlanta University,

and Yemisi Sanni, a junior at Savannah College of Art and Design.

Their work will also be highlighted with a showcase at Neiman Marcus.

Special guests in attendance at the celebration included Cynthia Bailey and Monyetta Shaw (#RHOA) who posed for a pic with Derek J and Lisa Bonner…

as well as Miss Quad (Married To Medicine) Tameka Foster Raymond (Author, Entrepreneur), Angela Watts ( 10 Squared Agency founder and creative director), Cristyl Kimbrough (attorney, Charly Palmer (Visual Artist), Jennifer Drake (Sr. Director, Sony Music Group), Iman Ramadan (Celebrity Stylist), Branden Zayden (Designer),  and more.

Fine Art + Fashion raises funds to support NBAF’s operations and programs for artists of all ages and disciplines, particularly youth arts education programs for underserved students of African descent.

Congrats to the 2023 honorees!

