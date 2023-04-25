The first Black woman to win two Oscars was recently celebrated at an exclusive affair that brought together lovers of art and fashion in Atlanta.
NBAF, recognized as the oldest multidisciplinary arts organization in the United States focused exclusively on the art and artists of African descent, hosted its 17th Annual Fine Art + Fashion Benefit sponsored by Neiman Marcus and honored two-time Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Ruth E. Carter.
The event that took place at the Atlanta History Center highlighted emerging designers of color through the annual Fashion Forward Student Design Competition…
and honored Carter as well as other 2023 Fine Art + Fashion honorees including Visual Artist Shanequa Gay,
and Fashion Designer Busayo Olupona.
Additionally, NBAF gave $2,000 cash prizes to its 2023 Fashion Forward Student Design winners Jakarie Akhil Whitaker, a junior at Clark Atlanta University,
and Yemisi Sanni, a junior at Savannah College of Art and Design.
Their work will also be highlighted with a showcase at Neiman Marcus.
Special guests in attendance at the celebration included Cynthia Bailey and Monyetta Shaw (#RHOA) who posed for a pic with Derek J and Lisa Bonner…
as well as Miss Quad (Married To Medicine) Tameka Foster Raymond (Author, Entrepreneur), Angela Watts ( 10 Squared Agency founder and creative director), Cristyl Kimbrough (attorney, Charly Palmer (Visual Artist), Jennifer Drake (Sr. Director, Sony Music Group), Iman Ramadan (Celebrity Stylist), Branden Zayden (Designer), and more.
Fine Art + Fashion raises funds to support NBAF’s operations and programs for artists of all ages and disciplines, particularly youth arts education programs for underserved students of African descent.
Congrats to the 2023 honorees!
-
Video Surfaces Of 'Beef' Star David Choe Bragging About Alleged Rape Of A Black Woman 'For Shock Value'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Hazel E Gets Clowned Over Mother’s Crispety Crunchety Mac & Cheese, Sends Stale Shade To Unbothered Countess Vaughn
-
Jokes or Shade? Tiffany Haddish Called Out For Comments About Common And Jennifer Hudson, Confirms New Bitcoin Boo
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Kylie Jenner Klaims It’s A ‘Misconception’ That She’s Had ‘So Much Surgery’ On Her Face, Kauses Kosmetic Kommotion Akross Internet
-
#FlexExcellence: Tammy Rivera, Monica, Dr. Heavenly & Erica Dixon Send Their Celebrity Seeds Off To Prom In Style
-
Blacked Out: Nick Cannon Thinks 'Black Women Are Upset' With Him Amid LaNisha Cole Reacting To Him Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.