Strap down your wigs, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 trailer has arrived and it features some OG housewives, a Love & Marriage Huntsville honey, and Drew’s divorce drama.

All of the full-time housewives are back including;

Kandi Burruss,

Kenya Moore,

Shereé Whitfield,

Drew Sidora,

Marlo Hampton,

and Sanya Richards Ross.

The ladies are joined by friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and a fresh face.

Courtney Rhodes, the founder of The Agency and the owner of The Brandista, is along for the ride in a friend capacity on this fallout-filled season.

#RHOA Season 15 Trailer

In the #RHOA season 15 trailer we see the ladies embarking on a healing journey, that clearly is going to go left.

Things kick off with Marlo blasting Drew who she calls “bad-bodied” and a deranged “wannabe actress.”

Marlo’s not just feuding with Drew, she’s of course still got beef with Kenya and she’s alleging that she dated Kenya’s new boo Rory who’s of the caucasian persuasion.

Kenya calls BS on the matter.

Meanwhile, things are faring much better for Shereé Whitfield who’s seen with her Love & Marriage Huntsville honey Martell Holt. The housewife is considering showing off their coupledom on OnlyFans because “sex sells.”

Shereé will also plan a cast trip to Portugal.

Also seen in the trailer is Drew attending couple’s counseling with her husband Ralph Pittman who makes an ironic joke amid his moving out of their bedroom. “Who hasn’t filed for divorce?” asks Pittman.

He of course would go on to do so.

Later, the #RHOA OGs show up; Cynthia Bailey’s back in the mix as well as Kim Zolciak and fellow season one housewives, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu.

Marlo also has a new man in her life; Chef Scotley Innis. Sparks fly between the two as they bond over their jail stints.

And while Marlo and her man might be solid, there’s more messiness afoot within the group.

Shereé will apparently have to defend her man from the wrath of Kenya Moore who calls him an “a**hole.”

Kandi wants to headbutt someone amid Courtney urging her to calm down and Marlo’s not on Monyetta’s good side. “I’m classy, she’s a hot mess,” says Monyetta.

The trailer ends with Drew Sidora in tears amid her impending divorce making headlines. “Are you ready to talk about Ralph?” asks a producer. “Yes,” says Drew before emotionally covering her face and saying, “I can’t do this.”

Take a look at the trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premieres Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. You can catch all prior seasons on Peacock.

Will YOU be watching?