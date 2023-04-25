Bossip Video

We’re so happy because the time has almost arrived for the return of Run The World.

STARZ released today the key art and trailer for the critically acclaimed series “Run the World” set to premiere on Friday, May 26. Vicariously live through Whitney (Amber Stevens West), Renee (Bresha Webb) and Sondi (Corbin Reid) as they fashionably navigate through the ups and downs of life, love and careers in the pursuit to have it all. They’re moving on, and moving up. The second season of the half-hour comedy series will premiere at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:30PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

“Run the World” chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.

Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”), Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) and Corbin Reid (“Valor”) return to their roles as “Whitney,” “Renee” and “Sondi,” three best friends living and thriving in Harlem. Stephen Bishop (Moneyball) and Tosin Morohunfola (“Black Lightning”) return in series regular roles. Erika Alexander (“Living Single”) and Nick Sagar (“Queen of the South”) will also be returning as recurring guest stars and Jay Walker (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Tonya Pinkins (Enchanted) will return as guest stars.

STARZ previously announced that Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2, “Mixed-ish”), Comedian CP (“Detroiters,” “Love Life”) and Isha Blaaker (A Madea’s Homecoming, “The Flight Attendant”) will be joining the second season in recurring roles, while Cree Summer (“Better Things,” “Queen Sugar”) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (“Dear White People,” Bad Hair) will guest star.

Rachelle Williams-BenAry (“Love Life,” “Mixed-ish,” “Survivor’s Remorse”) joins season two as showrunner and executive producer. Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport serve as executive producers. “Run the World” is produced by Lionsgate for STARZ.

We can’t wait! The fun starts all over again in just a month!