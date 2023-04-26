Bossip Video

Latto caught a lucky break in her firearm case after it was tossed out upon completion of a community service and gun safety course.

In May of 2021, the Clayton County rapper was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and concealed weapon at Los Angeles International Airport. Obviously, LAX is the last place to carry a gun because L.A. has some of the strictest gun laws in the country and a gun charge could bring serious jail time.

Despite that, TMZ is reporting that Latto hit the lotto and she’s getting off scot-free. A judge ordered the rapper to complete a safety course, perform 120 hours of community service, and avoid all firearms in the case. Now that she’s completed the court-ordered tasks, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Clerk confirmed that the case has been officially dismissed.

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career,” Latto’s attorney Jamal Tooson told TMZ.

Latto’s moving on from the incident and most recently hopped on the remix to TiaCorine’s breakout track, “FreakyT.”

The viral track has amassed 60 million views on TikTok, and is #16 on the Urban Mainstream Chart and #22 on Billboard’s Mainstream Hip-Hop/R&B Chart with over 50 million streams.

Latto stars in the music video alongside TiaCorine and she teased her verse on Instagram.

Watch Latto and TiaCorine’s “FreakyT” visual below.