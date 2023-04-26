Bossip Video

Red Bull Dance Your Style recently made its Baltimore debut and a local monarch cherry-hilled and crazy-legged her way to the top.

Monae Maiden, aka Queen Stylz, went from crowd fave to crowd winner after successfully striking out her competition during the 1:1 battles during the 16-bracket tournament.

Stylz, a 2013 Queen of Baltimore champ with undeniably infectious energy, used her 15-plus years of experience in the city’s club culture to come out victorious.

After nail-biting matchups with the likes of Draggun and Beasty amplified by unpredictable music played by DJ Domo…

Stylz defeated her competitor Brandon Dawson aka McLovin in the final round.

McLovin who won the 2011 and 2012 King of Baltimore competitions and is an original TSU dance crew member, was another fan favorite and in the end, attendees were frenzied to see the King and Queen[Stylz] go head to head.

Ultimately, it was QueenStylz who lit up the room with red wristbands officially solidifying her win.

“This meant more to me than a lot of things in my lif,” said Stylz after being crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style winner. “This brought Baltimore together, and I’m just grateful to come here and be a part of it.”

After snagging the well-deserved trophy, the proud member of DLTR, BMore Than Dance, and The Royal Court, told BOSSIP about her hometown win and said the crowd’s energy fueled her throughout the completion.

“Nobody’s like here, bro!” said Stylz who was elated and couldn’t “figure out what to be happy about first.” “The energy was lit, it was so homebody [it felt] like we were in the house watching your two cousins at a cookout battle. That’s how they made me feel.” “Being able to win one time was enough,” she aded reflected on her mutlipe round wins. “But being able to win that many times…”

Stylz also spoke on winning while competing with fellow Baltimoreans like McLovin whom she respects especially in front of the young girls of Baltimore who congratulated her on the dance floor.

“I had my anxious moments but when you’re in this and you’ve got friends and family in it, you care about what you’re about to bring but you care about them too,” she told BOSSIP.

Ultimately, Queen Stylz said that her win is energizing her to begin training for the Red Bull Dance Your Style finals that take place May 18-20 in Chicago.

“This motivated me to get better, to be better!” said Stylz. “This is going to make me better and I’m going to run with it. “I got some homework,” she added to BOSSIP. “I know how their [Chicago] footwork gets and I”m gonna have to do some homework and go from there. I’m amazed!”

Congrats to this Queen!

Red Bull Dance Your Style will head to Oakland on May 5 before another qualifier on May 6 in Charlotte. Then Queen Stylz and the other national winners will face off for the national win.