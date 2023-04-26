Bossip Video

La La Anthony was photographed looking pretty in pink walking the streets of New York today.

La La complemented her pink top and blazer with a pair of white and pink sneakers…

It turns out the pretty pink kicks were a gift. According to our sources, La La was very first person to receive a pair of the 21Seeds Tequila x Birdies “Top Shelf Sneaker” collab which launched today. You likey?

The limited edition Top-Shelf Sneaker Collection features Birdies’ reimagined Roadrunner style, which was originally released in March 2022 and has earned a devoted following. Offering cloud-like comfort in every step, plus luxurious materials and a hidden wedge heel for extra height, each shoe is accessorized with hand-cast round wood beads and vibrant pom pom tassels that add a playful touch. Inside, the woven blanket design featured on every bottle of 21SEEDS Infused Tequila serves as a reminder to gather your friends and savor shared moments. The sneakers are available in three distinct colorways that take inspiration from the 21SEEDS Infused Tequila range: Jalapeño (Cucumber Jalapeño), Hibiscus (Grapefruit Hibiscus), and Valencia (Valencia Orange).

Check out a few more photos of La La in the Top Shelf kicks.

The 21SEEDS x Birdies Top Shelf Sneakers are available to purchase starting April 25th and retail for $165 USD. The limited-edition sneaker collection is available while supplies last in-stores and online at Birdies.com.