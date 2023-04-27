Bossip Video

It seems like Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency was a lot more serious than initially reported.

According to new reports from Radar Online, the beloved actor was “seconds away from catastrophe” after suffering a terrifying medical crisis earlier this month. Doctors are said to have revived the 55-year-old, who was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on April 11 after falling ill while shooting Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention,” a source told the publication. “It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!”

Sources went on to say that the desperate emergency room physicians likely saved his life.

“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” said another insider.

Foxx’s episode was made public by his daughter Corrine, who took to social media after the incident, writing: “Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

But, according to insiders, the situation was far more frightening than the family let on.

“Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke,” said the insider to Radar. “Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”

It’s unclear if Foxx’s medical situation was a stroke or if that’s just speculation.

One source insisted that the actor’s medical emergency may have actually saved his life, because stress on the set of his new film was likely a major factor in him collapsing.

“Jamie has absolutely been troubled throughout the shoot,” an insider said. “He wasn’t fun to be around…But now there seems to have been a good reason for it.” Amid all of the chaos, one of Jamie Foxx’s good friends, Nick Cannon, spoke to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend to share some good news about the star.