Nick Cannon has been open recently about just how much he misses his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, but he’s still not here for other people shoving that failed relationship in his face.

During an episode of his radio show, The Daily Cannon, on Wednesday, Cannon was confronted about his former marriage to Mariah Carey. Despite opening up about his regrets regarding the marriage in the past, he was quick to defend himself when asked about the end of their relationship.

The multi-hyphenate was talking to cohost Courtney Bee Bledsoe, who got some pushback when she said to him, “I mean you fumbled Mariah.”

“Did I?” Cannon asked in response. “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.”

Bledsoe went on to say that she was just “playing,” adding, “I don’t know, I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

That’s when the Masked Singer host responded: “Maybe she fumbled me.”

Still, his cohost didn’t let Cannon off easy, saying, “You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey started dating in 2008 after Cannon appeared in the video for her single “Bye Bye.” They got married later that same year in the Bahamas. The couple welcomed their children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.

The pair separated in 2014, with Carey later filing divorce papers. Amid the finalization of their split in 2016, the pair agreed on joint custody of their children, who are now 11. Since their divorce, the Wild ‘N Out creator has welcomed 10 more kids with five different women.

He is father to son Golden, six, daughter Powerful, two, and son Rise, seven months, with Brittany Bell; as well as one-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion, and five-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon and Alyssa Scott are parents to late son Zen (who tragically died at five-months-old in December of 2021) and four-month-old daughter Halo.

Cannon is also a father to nine-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and seven-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

In regards to his relationship to Mariah, Cannon told The Shade Room last month that the singer is “the coolest person [he’s] ever met.”

“I mean, I always talk about that; then, it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me,’ he said, admitting he gets pushback from Carey’s fans when he comments on the former relationship. “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife…And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others.” He added: “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Yeaaahhhh, it sounds like you’re the one who did the fumbling, Nick.