Abby De La Rosa is answering the question we all want to know; how does it feel to see the father of your children spend time with his multiple other families?

During a new episode of The Daily Cannon on Monday, Nick Cannon and De La Rosa — who share three kids together, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months — spoke about their unconventional relationship.

“I got love for all the women,” De La Rosa said of the moms of Cannon’s other kids.

“When asked if she minds seeing Cannon with the other moms or if she feels a “little jealousy,” De La Rosa replied, “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit.”

“Like, I’m a little jealous, but at the same time it’s just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy,” she continued.

In addition to Abby De La Rosa’s three kids, The Cannon crew consists of twin cuties, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey,

The Wildin’ Out host is also a dad to sons Golden Sagon, 6, Rise Messiah, 7 months, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell. He also has a son, Legendary Love, 7 months, with Netflix Selling Sunset‘s cast member Bre Tiesi and a daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with model and photographer, LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with model Alyssa Scott. She is also the mother of his late son Zen, who passed from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Cannon Recently Spoke On His Children With Kandi Burruss

On the subject of his many different families, Nick recently appeared on Kandi Burruss’ “Speak On It” podcast and talked about his kids and his failed celibacy journey.

“I didn’t plan on having lots of kids,” said Cannon. “Coming out of my divorce, I was hurt, I felt like I failed but I was also in these streets. Having access to whatever I want—access to excess. After marriage I start rolling with this mantra that monogamy isn’t for me so then that probably opened up the door for a lot of activity.

He also denied that any of his kids were “mistakes,” and instead said they were all planned.

“Every child that I had was purposeful, you don’t wanna call one of your babies mistakes. It was all–these were people that I had relationships with over the years and wanted children.”

He also laughed at Kandi and said, “If that’s how you see it” when she called him the “ultimate sperm donor.”

Kandi also asked what made him want to have multiple children with multiple women.

“It’s not as foreign as you think,” Cannon insisted. “You just didn’t know that you had a brother across the street. It was never an idea that I’m gonna have a family over here and a family over here. Respecting everyone’s privacy and not going too deep into it, every person that I’ve dealt with, you talk about your future and you talk about family. It’s not even that crazy! He added. “I know people with more but including Mariah, there’s six mothers.”

He also noted that several the pregnancies happened while he was mourning the loss of his son, Zen.

“They all kind of happened very close to each other, I was going through things, I had lost a son and I was just trying to get that pain off me,” the Wild ‘N Out creator said. “I felt I needed to be nurtured in that space, I felt I was crying on different people and you know. The results of it, it all starts from a place of love and care.”

He also talked about his failed celibacy journey.

“I”m not with that therapist anymore,” said Cannon. “It was logical, common sense. I think I went a little over 6 months but as soon as that six months was over…”

Yeah, we know how that ended.