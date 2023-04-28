Bossip Video

It might be trouble in paradise for Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett.

The rapper’s wife and longtime love has people talking after she took to social media with cryptic quotes that many fans are assuming are about Chance. This comes following a video going viral online showing the musician enthusiastically dancing with another woman during Carnival in Jamaica.

Corley-Bennett–who has been married to the rapper since 2019–took to social media with some messages on Tuesday, including one section of prose that she highlighted in blue.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older,” the quote began. “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really.” The quote continued: “But to grow up costs the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.” In her own caption, she added: “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

Another message posted by the BOBY childrenswear founder talked about how “awareness is growth,” emphasizing the importance of mindfulness and choosing new actions that will help rewrite behavior patterns.

Of course, fans immediately started speculating about whether or not these quotes were directed at her spouse of nearly four years and his recent actions.

A video of Chance The Rapper caused a stir online last week after being shared by model Mela Millz, showing her in a colorful beaded thong bikini while she danced provocatively with Chance. Folks had mixed reactions about the clip in the comments, with some defending Carnival as an occasion that is about having fun and others arguing that as a married man, he crossed a line.