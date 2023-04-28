Bossip Video

This case is a prime example of law enforcement ineptitude, apathy and perhaps even malice.

Rasheem Carter’s remains were found Feb. 23, 2023, this was months after police told his family that he died of “natural causes” with his head severed from his spine. Months after they told the family that an animal had probably attacked and killed Rasheem. This third set of remains was a DNA match and according to WJTV, Rasheem’s family was JUST notified about this new information recently via…email.

Attorney Ben Crump released a public statement lambasting authorities in Mississippi for their complete lack of care when it comes to how they have handled this case:

“The family of Rasheem Carter, while still deep in grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing this case. From the beginning of this case, the family has been misled. At first, when the first of Rasheem’s remains were discovered with his head decapitated from his body, officials told the family that it was animals that killed Rasheem. Then, officials admitted that they believed he was murdered.”

Crump continued. “Now, it is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found, and still, they haven’t been told any other information, been offered a meeting with officials, or received his remains. They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes – they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so that they can lay him to rest.”

In an effort to put more public pressure on the Department of Justice and other government agencies to give a damn about a likely murdered Black man, Crump and the family will hold a protest tomorrow morning (April 29), at the Taylorsville SportsPlex. If you’re in that area, pull up and let your voice be heard.