Cardi B is going to get what’s owed to her by any means necessary!

The “WAP” rapper has asked a court for permission to seize five figures from Tasha K as part of her ongoing efforts to collect on a $3 million judgment, according to reports from RadarOnline.

Over the past couple of months, Cardi B has fired off subpoenas to Tasha K’s bank and Google. The online personality makes revenue through ads on YouTube and her website. This comes after a Georgia jury found Tasha guilty of defaming the musician in videos posted to her YouTube channel. The rapper sued the blogger over claims she worked as an escort, had an STD and used hard drugs, all of which she denied.

Cardi B testified in court that the videos posted by the disgraced YouTuber caused her extreme emotional distress. She even went on to claim that the ordeal led to her having marital problems with Offset, having to seek out professional help to deal with all of the issues these claims caused.

In the end, the jury awarded the former Love & Hip Hop star $1 million in general damages and $250,000 for medical expenses for a grand total of $1.25 million. In addition, she was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her attorney fees.

Tasha repeatedly stated that she wouldn’t be paying Cardi and even attempted to appeal the decision, but was unsuccessful.

Since the judgement, Cardi has made multiple attempts to collect on the $3 million she’s owed. Last year, she fired off a notice to JP Morgan Chase where Tasha held a bank account, but Cardi was told Tasha only had $1,083.02 in her account.

That’s when Cardi then fired off a notice to Google — who owns YouTube — to keep any money owed to Tasha.

“YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days,” the notice read, according to RadarOnline.

A rep for Google told Cardi that Tasha had $9,304.81 owed to her, and now, the rapper now wants the court to order the funds be handed over to her immediately.