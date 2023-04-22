Bossip Video

Cardi B. is singing “B—- betta have my money” as the court has granted her the right to seize Tasha K’s property and acquire the $4 million judgment she won in a 2019 defamation suit.

According to new legal documents obtained by All Hip Hop, a writ of execution filed in Georgia against Tasha K and Kebe Studios LLC on April 20 gives the rapper the thumbs up to collect her coins.

Bardi was awarded about $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys fees after a jury found Latasha Kebe, professionally known as Tasha K., liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. The Atlantic Records Artist was initially awarded $1.25 million in a federal libel lawsuit, totaling $4.25 million for the rapper.

Tasha K. took to Twitter to address the judge’s ruling,

“Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it!”, the host claimed. “But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck…” referencing Cardi’s 2021 hit single, “Up.” “You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid…” Tasha K. wrote.

It’s giving “na na na boo boo — you can’t get your money”.

Tasha’s pettiness will likely provoke Cardi to go even harder to acquire her funds, although it seems like the Bronx babe’s mood is already on “by any means necessary”.

One user jokingly encouraged the radio host to find another gig,

“Looks like you better be filling out some applications sis..@BurgerKing is hiring”

While another offered some financial advice,

“You gotta do like that soccer player in the UK and just put all your assets in your momma name!”

Tasha K. Apologized To Cardi B. After Back-To-Back Legal Losses

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed a lawsuit against Tasha K. after a slew of slanderous attacks. The radio host told her one million subscribers that not only was the Grammy winner a prostitute, but also that she cheated on her husband, Offset, and contracted herpes. In addition, Task K. made damaging claims that the rapstress used hard drugs.

After taking the L in court, the vlogger made every attempt to avoid paying Cardi the judgment. Tasha later filed an appeal claiming a “lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury.” She also requested a new trial, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit denied her request.

According to the court, Kebe failed to make this argument properly to the trial judge, thereby forfeiting her appeals rights.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court asserted. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

After the appeal failed, Tasha K. publicly apologized to The People’s Choice winner on Instagram, calling a truce,

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash,” the YouTuber wrote in the post’s caption. “Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again,” she promised. “To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincerely. We Live & Learn…”

Talkative Tasha’s fans were shocked to learn she issued an apology to the mom of two.

“I never thought I would hear you admit this or see you apologize.” her fan wrote. “But 2023 is the year of accountability so get on an affordable payment plan and don’t repeat the same mistake.”

Sound advice. Although, after Tasha’s latest message to Cardi, it seems like she’s willing to drag this drama out. Maybe because it’s good for her radio show’s content, or maybe she just ain’t got it.

One lesson to learn here — keep your mouth on mute if you don’t have the money to fund your flagrancies.

Better yet, stop speaking on people if you don’t have 100% facts to back it.