Keke Palmer is back at work after becoming a mother, and she’s bringing her baby boy and her man along for the ride.

Over the weekend, Palmer attended a screening of her new short film, Big Boss, in Atlanta, walking the red carpet with her son, Leodis, whom she shares with fitness instructor Darius Jackson. Keke was rocking her post-baby bawwwdy in a form-fitting cheetah print body suit and black mules, wearing her hair slicked into a long ponytail. Her son wore an absolutely adorable black jumpsuit personalized with his name along with a pair of white sneakers.

For her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mother back in February, the actress posed for some solo shots before taking a few pictures with her baby boy and her boyfriend.

In the shots, you can see just how much Palmer wants to keep holding Leo, but Jackson seems to reassure her that he’s taking good care of him while she does her thing in front of the cameras.

Ahead of making her red carpet return, the new mother opened up to PEOPLE about post-baby bodies, sharing some words of wisdom for new moms who are coping with the pressure to “bounce back” after giving birth.

“There’s always this thing of, ‘How’d they do it?’ And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good,” Palmer told the publication.”If it’s important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that’s not what you’re worried about, then don’t worry about it.”

Keke went on to add that the most important thing is that each individual does what they deem necessary to “feel good.”

Palmer explained that, in her experience, in the first couple of weeks of motherhood, “I didn’t want to do nothing. I didn’t want to talk to nobody. Then I was like, ‘I need to talk to somebody. I need to do something.’ Then I was like, ‘Now I want to get active.’ It changes, so go at your own pace.”

She’s also urging new moms to “keep it real” and not “get caught in the hype of it all.”

“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it’s part of the damn gig,” she explains. “A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don’t think it’s this thing where it’s like, ‘We doing it because we got it like that.’ No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be.”

Speaking of post-baby baaaaawdies, Darius recently gave Keke a shoutout and noted that their baby boy “transformed” Keke’s petite frame for the better.

People on social media are now calling Keke “Keke the stallion.”

Looking good, Keke!