Rihanna is showing out ahead of the Met Gala, popping onto social media to show us her baby bump in all its glory.

The multi-hyphenate went out in New York City this weekend covered in Chanel, rocking a cropped faux-fur jacket and a pair of “CC” glasses sporting the luxury brand’s famous logo. According to reports from Vogue, the outfit borrowed pieces from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection, which comes just one day before the 2023 Met Gala.

The decision to wear this Chanel look could very well be a teaser for her Met Gala look, as the collection was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who will be honored at this year’s event.

Rih posted several pictures of her in the stunning outfit, adding the caption: “not even monday.” This also seems to be a reference to the Met, which falls on a Monday, with the Fenty founder flexing her ability to rock rare looks any day of the week.

In the pics, the makeup mogul wears a fuzzy white Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels and a Benny Andallo faux fur hat to tie in with those Chanel pieces, according to Vogue. Of course, the soon-to-be-mother-of-two is also showing off her baby bump in the photos, showing it off from all angles as she cradles her tummy in a few of the snaps.

If Rihanna does attend the Met Gala this year, it will mark her first appearance at the event since her 2021 Balenciaga look. Before that, she wore a beaded mini-dress, cape, and miter by John Galliano to the 2018 Gala.

This year’s Met Gala is officially titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” as the theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. Organizers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit announced the theme back in September 2022, showcasing 150 of Lagerfeld’s most notable outfits from his years with brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Rih has always been one of the most highly-anticipated celebs at the biggest night in fashion, and with just how much fans love her maternity looks, this year has more hype than ever.