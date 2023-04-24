The Fenty family was spotted out and about in the City of Light his weekend amid rumors that they’re looking for some Parisian digs.

Rihanna, 35, was recently seen cradling her baby boy outside of the Louis Vuitton store and later, Paris’ César restaurant.

The billionaire beauty donned a multicolor Marni jacket, crop top, and low-rise jeans that perfectly showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

As for baby Fenty whose name is still unknown, the adorable tot donned Timberland boots and a Raiders varsity jacket…

and the cute kid, 11 months, seemingly smiled for the cameras despite his pacifier being in his mouth.

Rih’s recent photos with baby Fenty came before she was spotted by the paparazzi again, this time with her boyfriend/baby’s father A$AP Rocky while grabbing dinner in NYC.

PageSix reports that the songstress looked red hot in an Alaïa set Sunday that included a sheer turtleneck bodysuit ($1,180) and skirted pants ($1,330).

She also accessorized with a cascading diamond necklace by Messika and a beaded red Gucci by Tom Ford clutch.

She also wore a pair of crystal-buckled Saint Laurent heels ($1,150), the outlet added.

A$AP and Rih first grabbed food before the pregnant star brought her boo, 33, to her bestie Melissa Forde’s Lush & Blush party.

Footage from the event has surfaced of A$AP cradling Rih’s bump as the singer smiles and poses for pics.

🎥: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Melissa’s Lush&Blush party last night in NYC. pic.twitter.com/tfoh7ffEua — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) April 24, 2023

The recent Fenty family outings come amid a report that the Fenty family is considering buying a house in Paris.

