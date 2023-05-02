After finally getting confirmation that things were over between Diddy and Yung Miami, it looks like the confusing couple is back on.
On Monday night, the musicians attended the 2023 Met Gala together, walking the red carpet in coordinating black ensembles. While the status of their relationship has been confusing for a while, this appearance comes shortly after Miami told The Cut she’s single, insisting, “We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man.”
However, last night, Diddy seemed to have a different answer about their coupledom, saying the two of them still go together “real bad.” Still, he was visibly nervous while answering the question, clearly not having a defined title for…whatever their relationship is.
“I’m asking, I wanna know,” La La Anthony said to Diddy on the carpet, pressing him about whether he and the City Girls rapper are officially together.
“She gonna answer that,” he said with a laugh, wiping his forehead as Miami laughed in the background. “Nah, nah, yes, of course—real bad, we here.”
“Alright, real bad? It’s official, real bad?” La La continued.
“I don’t know what you asked me exactly. We definitely go together real bad. … She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible,” said the Bad Boy mogul.
That’s when Caresha jumped into the conversation, clarifying: “Yeah, we on—it’s just a good date night, you know?”
“We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles on it,” Diddy explained. “This is like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet, and I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”
Likely stressed out from Anthony’s unrelenting questions, the producer asked for a napkin, admitting, “Damn, I’m sweating” as perspiration poured down his face.
La La went on to say, “Maybe y’all on to something. No titles might be it, for sure.”
“Yeah, no titles, no titles,” Diddy agreed as he wiped his face. “This cape is hot.”
Check out Diddy’s nervous responses to La La’s line of questioning down below:
