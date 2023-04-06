Every single day, Diddy pays Sting more money than most people make in a month.
The Bad Boy mogul sampled the former frontman of The Police’s 1983 single “Every Breath You Take” in his 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You.” In a tweet on Wednesday, Diddy revealed that for that one sample, he pays $5,000 a day in royalties to Sting after not getting his permission to use it.
“Love to my brother @OfficialSting,” he wrote in the tweet alongside a resurfaced clip from the singer’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club. In that conversation, where he first spoke about the agreement, he initially stated that he receives $2,000 a day from Diddy for the sample. In the interview, the 71-year-old says that the producer asked for permission to sample the single only after it had been released.
“We’re very good friends now,” he says in the clip. “It was a beautiful version of that song.”
“I’ll Be Missing You” was a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. following his death in 1997 at the age of 24. Faith Evans–the rapper’s former wife and mother to his 26-year-old son C.J. Wallace–accompanied Diddy for the song alongside the R&B group 112.
After its release, the track would top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earn Diddy awards at the 1997 Billboard Music Awards ceremony for top rap artist and top rap song.
Regardless of how much he owes Sting for the sample, it’s safe to say the success of the song–and the important meaning–was more than worth it for Diddy.
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.