Jamie Foxx still remains hospitalized after suffering an unspecified medical emergency last month, and prayers are continuing to be solicited.

As the multi-hyphenate continues his hospital stay, Foxx’s longtime friend, film producer Charlie Mack, posted to Instagram: “I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our hearts, minds & prayers!!!!!”

According to 11Alive reports, Foxx has likened Mack to a brother.

“We need you back Bro @iamjamiefoxx you’re fighter, strong & resilient so I know your fortitude,” wrote Mack on IG. “Your not going out like that. As I always state a true champion isn’t the one that wins, it’s the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You’re test becomes your testimony!! We all can’t wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!! With the mercy from Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth!!! Oh Allah I come before you yet once again humbly asking please heal & restore our brotha @iamjamiefoxx stronger & better than before!!! I have absolutely no shame in asking pleading & begging for your merciful healing powers over our brotha now in your time not ours for miracle.”

Celebs including E40, MC Lyte and LaTocha Scott have all sent Foxx well wishes on the post.

A new TMZ report adds that Mack is not alone in soliciting prayers for the actor, as sources close to Jamie are echoing the “Pray for Jamie” plea.

The post comes amid one of Foxx’s projects starting to film without him.

TMZ is reporting that Beat Shazam–the game show co-hosted by Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx–has started filming its new season, finding another host to replace the Oscar winner. Corinne will not appear on the new season, either, as she continues to stay by her father’s side in an Atlanta hospital.

The 55-year-old has been hospitalized since mid-April after he suffered what his daughter called a “medical complication” while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz. While the project temporarily paused filming, the were able to resume days later with a body double for Foxx as reports emerged that he was “steadily improving.”

Just two weeks later, a source told PEOPLE that the actor was “awake and alert,” though his family has yet to disclose his diagnosis or his condition.

“Doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert,” the insider said at the time. “They’re keeping him under observation.”

Nick Cannon also revealed in an interview that he appeared to be on the road to recovery.

“Man, I’m praying,” Cannon told ET about the good vibes he’s sending to Foxx. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.” While not offering any details about Foxx’s recovery, Cannon said the actor is “doing so much better,” teasing that he knows that because he’s about to “do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

Another friend of Jamie’s, Martin Lawrence, shared an update on the actor’s health, saying he was “doing better” and calling Foxx “one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”