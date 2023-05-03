Bossip Video

Ooo this looks delicious

Searching For Soul Food follows celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she explores the wonders of soul food across the world.

As she travels the globe to delight in dazzling delicacies, she’ll also delve into the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits while sprinkling her own flavor in the mouthwatering travel series.

Source: Hulu/Onyx Collective

The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

‘Searching For Soul Food was birthed from the trials and tribulations of almost losing my restaurant in Los Angeles, My Two Cents,’ she revealed in an interview with Travel Noire. At that point in my life, I wanted to get away and embark on a journey that would remove me from my crazy life at the time. However, every day I had the pleasure of cooking my own version of food from my community. [I] watched how it made people of all colors and backgrounds feel. With that, I began to wonder if there were other places in the world that had a similar survival story. I wanted to be able to use my craft to inspire the world through the eyes of one of, if not, the first Black American woman to go around the world as it relates to food and our story through a non-conventional travel and food series.’

Onyx Collective‘s latest project is directed by Rodney Lucas and executive produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Ali Brown with Traci Curry serving as showrunner.

Searching For Soul Food premieres exclusively on Hulu on Friday, June 2.