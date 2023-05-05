Bossip Video

Pull out the bar cart, grab the mixer, and let’s toast to Cinco!

Cinco De Mayo is upon us and we’ve got the perfect drink guide to help you celebrate.

Every holiday we bring you the most comprehensive drink guides, but this may be the most important one. We’ve got a variety of recipes for you to try varying from traditional margaritas to tasty mules.

Check out our Cinco De Mayo cocktail guide below!

Tequila Don Julio Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz Agave Syrup

1-2 slices of Jalapeño (de-seeded)

Method: Muddle 1-2 slices of de-seeded jalapeños in a cocktail shaker. Add Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lime juice, and agave syrup to the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass like Riedel Glassware’s Rocks Glass.

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

Ingredients:

2 ¼ oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1 ½ oz pineapple juice

¾ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz cane syrup

3 jalapeno slices

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Muddle jalapeno slices, add ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice.

Mezcal Campante Picante Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Mezcal Campante

1 Slice Green Jalapeno

1oz Agave Syrup

1oz Fresh Lime Juice

Soda

Method: Muddle the Jalapeno (deseeded & chopped) and agave syrup in a shaker. Add the Campante, and lime juice, then shake. Fine strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top up with soda. Garnish with Jalapeno slices.

Ilegal Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven

1 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

Method: Add to shaker with ice. Shake. Dump ingredients into a pre-salted rimmed rocks glass.

Fiero Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup (1:1)

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, and salt rim optional.

Piña Mule

Ingredients:

2oz Cantera Negra Silver

5oz Ginger Tepache

.5oz fresh lime juice

Chili mango and lime for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a copper mug over ice, stir, and garnish with chili mango and lime.

DELEON TEQUILA SUNSET

Ingredients:

1.5 oz- DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Orange Wedge Muddled or Splash of Fresh OJ

4 oz- Lemonade

Garnish with Orange Slice

Method: Combine into a shaker, shake well, pour into a highball glass, and garnish with Orange Slice.

DELEON REPOSADO PEACH MANGO MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz- DeLeon Blanco Tequila

1 1⁄2 oz- Peach Puree

1 oz- Mango Nectar

3⁄4 oz- Fresh Lime Juice

3⁄4 oz- Agave Nectar Syrup

Method: Combine in a shaker, pour into the glass, and add Tajin and Salt to the rim. Garnish with a lime wheel and peach slice.

L’ORANGE TOMMY’S MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1 oz GREY GOOSE® L’Orange Vodka

1 oz Patrón Silver

1 oz Agave

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 Orange Wheel

Method: Pour GREY GOOSE® L’ Orange Vodka, Patrón Silver, agave, and lime juice into a cocktail shaker.

Shake and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

D’USSÉ White Peach Sangria

Ingredients:

12 OZ D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

750 ML Sauvignon Blanc

12 OZ Crème de Pêche or Peach Schnapps

12 OZ Peach Nectar

1/2 Cup Diced Green Apple

1/2 Cup Diced Peaches

1/2 Cup Sliced Strawberries

Top Lemon-Lime Soda

Method: Add all ingredients except lemon-lime soda into a sangria pitcher. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Pour into ice-filled stemless wine glasses. Top with lemon-lime soda. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.