Today is the holiday we’ve all been waiting for, National Margarita Day. Of course, we’ve got you covered with our own drink guide.
The day is finally here, and of course, you’ve got to have at least one drink to celebrate. If you need more than one or a few to celebrate, trust me, we aren’t judging you at all. Even if the weekend is when you choose to celebrate we got you covered for today, tomorrow and forever. Bossip drink guides are always easy to follow and compile the latest and best recipes from your favorite brands.
Relax and celebrate National Margarita Day with these delicious and easy-to-make recipes.
Flecha Azul Frozen Watermelon Flecharita
Ingredients:
2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco
1/2 oz Agave syrup
1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
2 Dashes of Angostura bitters
1-2 handfuls of watermelon cubes
Method: Add two handfuls of ice and watermelon cubes into a blender and blend until it’s a chunky texture – do not over-blend. Add the remaining ingredients and give one or two quick blends. Pour into a rocks glass, and garnish with a watermelon wedge.
Patron Perfect Pineapple Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
.5 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur
1 oz Pineapple juice
.5 oz Lime juice
Tajín rim
Lime wedge for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until combined and chilled. Strain into a Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur)
1 part Tequila
.5 part Fresh Lime Juice
Ice cubes
Lime Garnish
Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding the glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
Cazadores ‘1862 Margarita’
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco
1/2 oz ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur
1/2 oz agave nectar
3/4 oz fresh lime juice
Method: Combine all the ingredients with ice. Shake and serve over the rocks in a 12 oz. bucket glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Lobos 1707 “Coa’s Edge” Spicy Pineapple Margarita Recipe
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila
1 oz Pineapple Juice
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Simple Syrup
3 Slices of Jalapeño
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker, add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a jalapeño slice.
St. George Spiced Pear Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz reposado tequila
1 oz St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/4 oz Simple Syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients in a tin with ice, then shake and strain over fresh ice into a glass half-rimmed with salted cinnamon sugar. Garnish with lime and/or a pear slice.
Filthy Margarita
Ingredients:
3oz Filthy Margarita Mix
1 ½ oz Tequila (of your choice)
Method: Mix Filthy Margarita Mix and Tequila in a drink shaker. Rim your preferred glass with salt or sugar and serve over ice. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Agave Nectar
Method: Add to shaker with ice. Shake. Dump ingredients into a pre-salted rimmed rocks glass.
