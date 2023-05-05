Bossip Video

Proud Papa Shemar Moore couldn’t stop smiling after he brought his baby girl on set for her very first television appearance. His darling daughter wasn’t alone, however, she was joined by her mom.

The actor, 52, was a guest host on Thursday’s episode of The Talk and he couldn’t help but gush over his fatherhood journey. As previously reported he and his longtime love Jesiree Dizon welcomed their daughter, Frankie, in January and he couldn’t be happier.

“Papa Shemar in the building,” said Moore. “God is good!”

While chatting about his baby girl, Moore also shared his nickname for the precious 3-month-old.

“I call her my little Fatty Patty. Her arms just look like a bunch of biscuits,” said Moore.

He then shocked the audience by having Jesiree bring the baby on set.

“Y’all wanna meet my daughter?” asked the actor before mother and daughter hit the stage. “Let’s meet my baby girl!”

The dad then raved about his daughter’s looks and noted that she has many of his features.

“We can’t figure out who the baby looks like, but she clearly has my hairline, and she does the Hondo face…and then she’ll tilt her head and one of her eyebrows will do a little s-curl, so the genes are strong,” said Moore.

He also made sure to praise his girlfriend whom he previously dated before they started their family.

According to the actor, his late mom’s karma might have ultimately brought them back together.

“First of all, I have to give so much kudos Jesiree, my girl…we actually dated 15 years ago and to be honest it was wonderful. I just wasn’t ready for that settled down family thing, I got a little spooked,” admitted Moore. “And then God is good, I think Mom’s karma brought us back full circle, and here we are.”

Take a look at the proud dad’s daughter in the video below.

Congrats to Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon!