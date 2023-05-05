It’s Friday — we may as well have a good debate about the dynamics of friendships and whether platonic relationships are even possible.

Our friends over at Cassius and MadameNoire recently posted the first episode of the iONE original series Listen to Black Men hosted by a panel of media personalities including podcaster Mouse Jones, actress and host Jessie Woo, and Love & Hip-Hop alum Kiyanne.

Our affiliate sites note that weekly the series will put the spotlight on Black men and what they truly think about a multitude of subjects. Listen To Black Men also features thought-provoking commentary and a slew of laughter to go with it.

The premiere episode features Jones, Jessie Woo, and Kiyanne alongside Tyler Chronicles and Jeremie Rivers having a conversation with Papoose about friendships between the sexes.

Jessie kicks off the convo by bringing up Blair Underwood becoming romantically involved with his friend of 41 years shortly after divorcing his wife of 30 + years, raising questions about the likelihood that they were “just friends” the entire time.

From there, the group began to discuss whether heterosexual men and women can truly be friends. Someone joked that it would only be possible if one of the people is ugly.

This also led to a conversation around wives “allowing” their husbands to have attractive friends. Jeremie and Papoose spoke about how it’s important to respect and take their spouse’s feelings into consideration in situations like that. The group also discussed being friend-zoned, and Tyler said he believed women had a higher likelihood of jumping out of the friend zone than men do.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the subject.

Do you think straight men and women can truly be platonic friends? Is it possible to break out of the friend zone and build a long-lasting relationship?