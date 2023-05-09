Bossip Video

A New Jersey man is continuing to claim that Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin'” in the 90s resulted in his birth, and he’s taking his case to the Supreme Court.

3o-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite claims he is the secret son of Jay-Z and he’s accusing Hov of misusing the legal system for over 10 years to avoid taking a paternity test.

The Daily Mail reports that Satterthwaite has been fighting to prove Jigga — born Shawn Corey Carter — is his biological father since 2014, when he was 21 years old. He is now taking his case to the high court in hopes the Judges will rule to unseal the case and order the 53-year-old to submit a sample of his DNA.

Satterthwaite has been relentless in his quest telling The Daily Mail he will never stop fighting and only wants “justice served”, not his potential father’s billion-dollar fortune.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterthwaite said. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will.” “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side.”

Despite the confidence, Jay-Z’s attorneys denied Satterthwaite claims in a letter to The Mail stating,

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted. I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite is may be currently considering.”

In February of this year, Rymir filed a new motion with the New Jersey Supreme Court requesting documents dating back to 2012 be unsealed under the argument that the secured documents have prevented him from receiving due process. The 29-page document detailing the case over the years was rejected by the Supreme Court stating they had no jurisdiction to unseal the records or re-open the case in the appeals court.

Rymir “dusted his shoulders off” and re-filed in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.

The Backstory Of Rymir Satterthwaite’s Birth

According to Satterthwaite who has worked in the music industry, his late mother Wanda alleged that she had sex with Jay-Z in the fall of 1992 while also having an on-again-off-again romance with her high school sweetheart.

The alleged illegitimate son told The Daily Mail that his mom was 16 at the time while Jay-Z was 22, which he previously said could be the reason why the rapper is avoiding a DNA test.

He added that the relationship between his mom and Jay was short-lived and by the time he was born in July 1993, it had already fizzled. Wanda soon reportedly reignited her romance with her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves, who supported her pregnancy and accompanied her to the hospital — hence why Rymir says his mom put Robert’s name on the birth certificate instead of Jigga Man’s.

The Mail said that later, however, it became apparent that Robert was not the boy’s bio dad as he grew older and began to resemble Jay. Subsequently, Wanda petitioned the Pennsylvania court to make both Robert Graves and the rapper take paternity tests to reveal who her son’s real father was.

The court granted her request and Robert underwent DNA testing that proved he and Rymir had no biological relation. Robert’s name was immediately removed from the birth certificate.

In 2011, Wanda gave custody of Rymir to his godmother, Lillie Coley, who contacted Jay’s attorney Lise Fisher and requested that Jay take a DNA test in New Jersey, where she and Rymir resided. Satterthwaite contends that he and his late mom were never notified by Carter’s legal team of the results.

Ever since then, the 30-year-old has continued to fight for paternity testing, reports The Daily Mail.

Rymir Satterthwaite Has A History Of Court Filings

In 2015 he sued Jay-Z for civil damages claiming that the rapper had obstructed his ability to obtain closure.

In 2017, he and his godmother filed a civil rights complaint to Judge Glenn A. Grant for violations that included not following normal procedures for court services based on gender, class, and retaliation.

They also filed civil rights complaints to New Jersey’s Attorney General, the Governor of New Jersey, various New Jersey senators, and the Judicial Conduct Board in New Jersey before filing the civil rights violations complaints to the same parties again in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. All of the cases were dismissed.

Now with Satterthwaite’s latest filing, he’s still holding out hope of receiving answers.

Where is Maury when you need him?