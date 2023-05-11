Bossip Video

The Renaissance World Tour is officially underway.

Beyoncé’s first tour in almost five years kicked off last night at Stockholm’s Friends Arena in Sweden, where the music icon performed for nearly three hours.

Back in January, the “CUFF IT” singer performed her first full concert in four years at the new Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai–But now, fans all over the world will be able to see Bey perform hits, new and old, in stadiums throughout Europe and North America.

Her tour will make its way through Europe until June, with the North American leg kicking off in Toronto on July 8 and running for more than 40 dates. The performing powerhouse will make stops at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and more massive venues throughout Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Miami.

Beyoncé posted a video to Instagram showcasing multiple different clips from the show, giving her loyal followers a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated tour after night one. Knowing Bey, it’s no surprise that the production of the show is top-tier, the choreography is meticulous and the outfits are phenomenal.

“Welcome to the RENAISSANCE,” she wrote in her caption.

During opening night, Beyoncé surprised fans with her eclectic setlist, giving the BeyHive a little of everything. She opened the show with a classic, “Dangerously In Love 2,″ before going into performances of “Flaws and All,” “1+1,” a cover of Marry J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down,” and “I Care.”

Check out the full setlist from the first show of the Renaissance World Tour down below, according to Variety:

“Dangerously In Love 2″

“Flaws and All”

“1+1”

“I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige cover)

“I Care”

Renaissance

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off” (Jay-Z and Kanye West cover)

Motherboard

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

Opulence

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade”

“Savage” (Remix)

“Partition”

Anointed

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love On Top”

“Crazy In Love”

Anointed Pt. 2

“Love Hangover” (Diana Ross cover sung by choir)

“Plastic Off The Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

Mind Control

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

* Throughout the setlist, Beyoncé incorporated songs from her older discography including “Sweet Dreams,” “Say My Name,” and more.