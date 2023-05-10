RenaissanceWorldTour Beyoncé Hitting The Stage Soon In Sweden Amid Reports That She’ll Make $2.1 Billion BeyHive Bucks

Bossip Video

Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour will begin SOON and the BeyHive is buzzing about the performances that could generate nearly $2.1 billion in sales for the “Alien Superstar” songstress.

Forbes projects that the tour, which debuts in Stockholm, Sweden, will amass $500 million more than the $1.6 billion that Taylor Swift accumulated from Swift’s record breaking “Eras” tour.

These estimates are not solely based on fans that purchased pricey tickets, but also on the 80% profit The Queen stands to retain after fronting 20% of tour expenses.

The Grammy winner’s current net worth sits around $500 million and if the optimistic ticket revenue estimate is correct, she will surpass her hubby Jay-Z’s lofty fortune.

During the three-hour concert, Bey will perform a medley of her greatest hits, along with tracks from her latest chart-topping album, Renaissance, Insider reports.

Beyoncé has remained mum about the show’s setlist but Swedish fans have been snooping around the Friends Arena as the entertainer and her team rehearse for opening night — managing to record videos.

Based on the content they captured of Bey allegedly rehearsing, fans purport her setlist could include:

“Crazy In Love”

“Naughty Girl”

“Dangerously in Love 2”

“If I Were a Boy”

“Love On Top”/”I Want You Back”

“Move”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Heated”

“I’m That Girl”

The Beyhive seems to be pleased with the mixture of old and new tunes that they profess to be the soundtrack of their lives, while others are expressing doubts about the set list’s validity. A second rumored set list has “leaked” and it looks much more extensive.

BeyHive fan pages are also running down the list of dancers that will join their fave on stage including Bey’s beloved Les Twins, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, and ballroom voguers, Honey Balenciaga and Carlos Basquiat.

Fans are also sharing looks from inside Bey’s tour book.

The high fashion photos feature the songstress posing and donning pieces from her Balmain Renaissance Couture Collection.

The singer is scheduled to perform twice in Stockholm as she will be on stage for round two on Thursday. She’ll then embark on a 19-leg trip of Europe, with stops in Spain, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The 41-year-old Houstonian will then hit the North American leg of her tour beginning on July 8 in Toronto, Canada, and end in the city of seasoning, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 27.