Tiffany Pollard and Joseline Hernandez’s relationship is off to a rocky start on the new season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

As the cast members on the BET+ show attend classes at Alabama State University in hopes of graduating from a certificate program, reality TV legend Tiffany “New York” Pollard informed Joseline that she was grieving her daughter’s death.

In response to the heart-wrenching news, Hernandez hugged her castmate and offered condolences. However, in a later conversation, My Wife and Kids alum Parker McKenna Posey revealed to Joseline that Tiffany was actually talking about her dog that passed away, which really upset the former Love & Hip Hop star.

Hernandez eventually went to confront Pollard, which is when Tiffany confirmed that she was talking about her dog, insisting the pet was like her daughter and telling Joseline to respect her feelings. The Puerto Rican princess wasn’t convinced, telling Tiffany that dogs are not children and said that she was offended by that kind of thinking because she’s a mother to a human being.

Following their conversation, Pollard was hurt by her castmate’s refusal to accept her perspective on the situation, asking Joseline to leave her room because she was upset. Unsurprisingly, this only escalated things further, because Joseline took Tiffany wanting her to leave as a form of disrespect.

“Now I feel like you trying me because I’m trying to understand your situation,” Hernandez told Pollard. “But you’re trying to come for me about how I felt because I’m grieving,” she responded.

Joseline eventually left, but only after Tiffany started screaming and crying.

It’s safe to say the drama between Joseline and Tiffany this season is far from over.

The ladies are joined on College Hill: Celebrity Edition by Ray J, Amber Rose, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan.

A recently released extended teaser also showed that a physical altercation between Amber Rose and Joseline will take place.

Are YOU watching College Hill: Celebrity Edition? It streams Thursdays on BET+.