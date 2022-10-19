Bossip Video

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is back for a second season, and this time around, a new class of celebrities will live together and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities as students. This time the crew’s taking classes at Alabama State University.

Ray J is returning from the first season and is being joined by Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner. Similar to season one, the new cast will be stepping out of the limelight and into the classroom, to complete a rigorous, tailor-made academic certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

“As the creator of the original franchise, I was so moved by the way both legacy fans and new fans embraced the first season of our College Hill: Celebrity Edition reboot,” said Tracey Edmonds, CEO, and President of Edmonds Entertainment. “Edmonds Entertainment is looking forward to partnering again with This Way Out Media for our second season which will showcase the incredible heritage and plethora of assets that Alabama State University has to offer. We are honored to be collaborating with ASU and are excited to share more entertaining stories about the richness of the HBCU culture and experience with audiences again this upcoming season.”

As detailed by Deadline last season, the star-studded crew will have to complete a few tough assignments while on-campus, “from internships “and “extra credit opportunities” to “group projects.” In the end, viewers will see who really has what it takes to make it across the stage on graduation day. BET’s College Hill originally aired from 2004 to 2009 and followed the crazy drama-filled lives of students at HBCUs for six seasons.

“We are extremely excited to welcome College Hill: Celebrity Edition to the campus of Alabama State University,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University. “I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

The new season is currently filming and will premiere in 2023.