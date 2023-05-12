Bossip Video

For as much lying, deflecting, and obfuscating that politicians do, sometimes, just sometimes, they tell you exactly what type of time they’re really on…

Enter U.S. Senator John Kennedy, today’s most unlikely winner of the self-awareness award. The Louisiana legislator had the mic during a hearing about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border when he dropped this racist lil’ quip…

“Without the people of America, Mexico, figuratively speaking, would be eating cat food out of a can and living in a tent.”

Figuratively, of course…smh. Don’t just take our word for it, however, you can hear the words straight from the elephant’s mouth in the video clip below.

At this time, according to The Guardian, The Biden Administration likely doesn’t feel much differently than Senator Kennedy even if they wouldn’t dare acknowledge it in public. homeland security official Blas Nuñez-Neto spoke on the issue:

“There is a right way, a safe way and the wrong way, an unlawful way, to enter the United States. Those who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway are presumed ineligible for asylum as part of the new rule that was issued yesterday,” Nuñez-Neto said.

Nuñez continued by saying that the administration is taking a more hardline stance against those crossing the border without going through the proper protocol.

“We are humanely processing non-citizens, placing them into removal proceedings and returning those without a legal basis to remain in the US. And people who do not use available pathways to enter the US now face tougher consequences including a five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution.”

While humane deportation is certainly better than the cruelty that the Trump administration practiced, the bottom line is that these folks are still going to get Jazzy Jeffed out of America if they are creepin’ in on the low.

Guess the game is the game…