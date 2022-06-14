Bossip Video

The first thing we thought when we heard that ol’ boy was caught c**n-handed lying about his past was Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy”. This guy has clearly copied the homework of his dear daddy Donald Trump in his shameless ability to tell some bold lies with a very straight face. Most politicians practice telling nuanced lies that could escape the common audience but this former footballer might not have the faculties to pull off such guileful fabrications.

Herschel Walker Caught Lying About Being Police Officer And FBI Agent

Herschel Walker desperately wants to become a senator. In order to accomplish this lofty goal, he is touting some objectively false credentials that were verified as such by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution yesterday. The AJC ran down a list of times over the past 15-20 years where Walker gave public speeches about his hard-on-crime history saying, “I’ve been in criminal justice all my life.”

Lies.

During a 2019 speech to the soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord he said, “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?”

Lies!

During a suicide prevention speech in 2013, Walker told folks that he, “worked in law enforcement, so I had a gun. I put this gun in my holster and I said, ‘I’m gonna kill this dude.’” That came from a story Walker recounted about the time he chased a delivery man with a weapon because he was late dropping off his vehicle.

Lies!!

Cobb County sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm an “honorary” deputy status. According to former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan, even that “distinction” is a placebo at best, “It’s “like a junior ranger badge,” he told the AJC.

When asked to clarify Walker’s law enforcement claims, his campaign sent an Associated Press article saying that he had spent a week at the FBI training school in Quantico doing target practice and running the obstacle course. A college degree and at least 20 weeks at Quantico are required to become an agent, the newspaper said. https://twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/status/1536463486397693957

Yahoo! News points out that Walker’s strongest connection with law enforcement includes an incident where he threatened to shoot officers who responded to a domestic violence call at his home back in 2001.

Good luck at the polls, loser.