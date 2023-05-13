Bossip Video

A YSL defense recently avoided jail time for contempt of court by buying Magic City strip club wings for his peers. Yes, that really happened.

If you’re an attorney in the most high-profile case in your state, maybe you should be on time for court. That lesson was learned by Suri Chadha Jimenez who arrived a few minutes late for Tuesday’s proceedings much to the dismay of Judge Ural Glanville.

When this previously happened, he ordered a different attorney tto get lunch for his peers or face jail time. And this time, he made that same suggestion to Jimenez. What happened next was yet another viral moment in the pending trial.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ATL’s iconic strip club Magic City opened early for the attorney who purchased their famous wings for his peers.

“They made a chef come in early, cook all the delicious wings for us,” Jimenez said. “They were hot and ready for me to pick up at the time they told me. They made it happen so I was very happy.” He continued, “I like to support local businesses, I like to support minority employers. I’ve been there many times to show my support for the local community.”

After numerous delays and drama in the case, we’re sure the Magic City wings brought a little chuckle to everyone. Stay tuned for more YSL trial updates because we predict there will be even more plot twists.