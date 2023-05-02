Bossip Video

Public defenders in the YSL RICO trial are blasting their pay rate, with one even claiming that she may need an OnlyFans to survive.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO case is attempting to get underway but everything that could delay the case is STILL happening.

The latest drama involves the pay rate of the public defenders who are concerned that if this is indeed the longest case in Fulton County, GA history, as it’s currently predicted to be, their “egregiously low” pay could be a problem.

Attorney Justin Hill told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he signed on to the case for a little over $7,000 and now will receive a measely $15,000. Even with the doubled pay, Hill alleges he’d be better off in fast food as the trial could last years.

“For at least a year’s worth of full-time work, that’s essentially less than minimum wage…to be honest, I could make more money working at Chick-fil-A as a cashier,” said Hill who added that he’s not planning on withdrawing from the case. “I don’t think any of us want to come off this case. We just need to be adequately compensated,” said Hill.

Attorney Angela D’Williams is also sounding the alarm over pay issues and wants something done expeditiously, according to WSB-TV.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” D’Wiliams said. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.” “We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans,” D’Williams said. “I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore,” D’Williams said. “I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”

A spokesperson for the Georgia Public Defender Council told WSBTV that they are “working to find additional funds” for lawyers who are currently getting paid $15,000 for the entire case.