Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are making every effort to keep their distance from each other during their divorce despite living together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former footballer share a massive Georgia mansion. That should make their goal of “avoiding each other” a bit easier, Page Six reports.

Kroy beat his soon-t0-be ex to the courthouse, filing for divorce earlier this week. Then he awkwardly returned home to Kim and their four youngest children, Kroy “KJ” Jr., age 11, Kash, age 10, and fraternal twins, Kane and Kaia, age 9.

Who Will End Up With The Biermann Mansion, Kim, Kroy, Or The Bank?

The estranged couple can’t agree. Kroy, 37, requested ownership and Kim, 44, stated she had no plans to leave the residence.

In Nov. 2022, the braggadocious blonde took to her InstaStories, amid reports their 2.5 million home entered foreclosure. She flexed to the world that she wouldn’t exit until she was good and ready.

“I’m here until I f—king want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore”, Kim asserted.

However, the Alpharetta house went into foreclosure in February after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they received in 2016. Fortunately, the auction scheduled for March 7, was canceled. The “Don’t Be Tardy” singer worked out a deal to keep her home from going to the highest bidder.

The reality show couple reportedly had other financial problems that played a major role in the dissolution of their marriage. Not only did the pair owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS but an additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia, TMZ reported.

An undisclosed source told People, “The money has been a huge issue,” and “The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

Rumors of the couple’s financial ruin began in 2016 after Kroy was dropped from the Buffalo Bills but Kim denied there was any trouble in paradise. According to People Kim responded, “These f***ing idiots that write this s**t in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website. You say that Kroy and I are ‘at war’ because he’s home with me so much? Newsflash, a**holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years, so he’s always been f***ing home! Yahoo!”

“On a more serious note, I really don’t appreciate people talking s**t – especially s**t that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world,” the reality star added.

A source close to the Biermanns later alleged while financial issues “played a factor,” it was not the sole reason why the couple decided to end their 11-year marriage.

Kim And Kroy’s Blended Family Ties Are Already Dissolving Online

Signs point to the pair seemingly headed toward Messyville. Kim and Kroy officially separated on April 30 and immediately unfollowed each other on Instagram. There’s also a custody battle brewing, with the two requesting sole legal and physical custody of their children.

Kim had two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana. Kroy legally adopted Kim’s girls, giving them the Biermann name. Fans often commented on how delightful Biermann seemed as a stepfather.

However, Us Magazine reports Brielle, 26, also unfollowed Kroy after the divorce news hit the headlines, seemingly taking her mom’s side.

Eagle-eyed Bravo fans also noticed Kroy edited the bio of his Instagram profile to “My ring Meant a Thing,” which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The original bio had Kim written all over it.

Appearing on reality television can usually cause the ending of one’s marriage. Surprisingly, this wasn’t the case for the couple with the K names. The former wig-wearing reality star told Fox News in 2017, “[Divorce is] not an option in my house. I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

Too bad finances impacted it — the fifth leading cause of divorce.

Ending a marriage can be difficult, especially when you’re sharing a home with your adversary.

Something tells me neither party will be tardy to court come Divorce Day.