After 11 years of marriage, the party’s over for Kim Zolciak’s marriage to Kroy Biermann.

The reality star listed their date of separation as April 30 and Kim filed the divorce papers amid multimillion-dollar financial struggles. TMZ reports she claimed their union is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Kroy and Kim have four children together: 11-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade, and their 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Kim also had two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana. Kroy loved them like his own, adopting the bonus daughters who even took the Biermann name.

In true Kim style, she reportedly wants everything the couple has left. She requested joint legal custody of their kids but wants primary custody of them. Kim, who plans to return to her maiden name, also wants spousal support from Kroy.

Mounting Financial Struggles Spelled Troubled For Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann

As for their joint assets, the IRS and the state of Georgia will put up way more of a fight than the retired baller. The couple reportedly owes $1.1 million in back taxes, penalties, and interest from 2013, 2017, and 2018. Kim will be lucky if the feds don’t seize her infamous wig collection.

The Biermann’s also have $15K in unpaid state taxes owed to Georgia from 2018, adds TMZ.

Fans joked that Kim would return to the arms of Big Poppa to maintain her luxurious lifestyle.

Rumors of a financially strained marriage started in 2016 after the Buffalo Bills dropped her NFL-playing husband, but Kim denied trouble in the relationship at the time.

“These f***ing idiots that write this s**t in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website. You say that Kroy and I are ‘at war’ because he’s home with me so much? Newsflash, a**holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years so he’s always been f***ing home! Yahoo!” Kim said, according to PEOPLE.

“On a more serious note, I really don’t appreciate people talking s**t – especially s**t that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world,” she added.

Money obviously got tighter after Bravo canceled the family’s reality show Don’t Be Tardy in 2020 after eight seasons, which Kim also denied. That seems to be a pattern when it comes to the OG Housewife handling bad news.

Others hoped this would ensure Kim reclaims her peach on the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. On season 15, which premiered Sunday, May 7, Kim already has a foot in the door with an anticipated appearance.

The 44-year-old doesn’t have to run back into Andy Cohen’s house, but she definitely can’t stay in the mega-mansion featured on her shows. In February, the country club estate entered into foreclosure. Again, Kim denied the rumors about the foreclosure.

“If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real,” said the Bravo star via a November 22 InstaStory.

Truist Bank reported that the property is slated for auction “before the Fulton County Courthouse” because Kim and Kroy “defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.”