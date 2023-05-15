Bossip Video

We all know that Kirk Franklin can write a bangin’ gospel song, but who knew he was also in the business of writing real-life love stories?

The Grammy winner and his wife, Tammy, have teamed up with TV One to help two singles find love on the new dating show, The One, premiering this Thursday, May 18 at 9p ET/8C.

The reality TV dating show will be hosted by the power couple who apparently love to play part-time Cupids and look forward to bringing their special skill set to a TV near you.

“When it comes to love, Tammy and I are the unofficial matchmakers. And now we’re switching up the game bringing our matchmaking expertise to the big screen,” Kirk said in a press release about the new show. “Being married 27 years, does give us experience, plus I’m not the same person that I was at 25,” added Tammy.

On The One, Kirk and Tammy will assist an Atlanta bachelor and bachelorette in finding their perfect companion and impart advice to build a happy and longstanding union and one of the love seekers should look familiar.

Brent Underwood, Formerly Of Another Reality TV Show, And Ashley Evans Star ‘The One’

Brent Underwood and Ashley Evans are the total package but struggle to find their perfect match in Atlanta, reportedly one of the worst cities for Black singles to find a mate. Now, with a little help from the renowned singer and his life partner, the pair will take love head-on as they date sexy suitors in an attempt to find The One.

Brent, who was previously on OWN’s Ready To Love, told TV One that he learned numerous things from the Franklins including to “be present” as he searches for a woman who’s his best friend that he has a strong spiritual connection with.

Similarly, Ashley said Kirk and Tammy taught her to “follow her gut” (instead of her heart) as she seeks a man who is emotionally stable, respectful, intelligent, God-fearing, kind, and supportive.

On The One, Brent and Ashley will link with two possible matches, and at the conclusion of each episode, they will select which person they share a stronger connection with and the single that’s left unchosen will be sent packing.

After a series of dates, the selected suitors will move into The One Mansion where they will compete for the love and affection of the lead bachelor and bachelorette.

Ashley and Brent will undoubtedly encounter drama as they navigate living in the same space as multiple people they’re dating, making for top-tier reality tv.

Will the two succeed and find the “Real Love” that Mary J. Blige sings of, or will they return to the streets in defeat?

Tune in to the premiere of The One this Thursday, May 18 at 9p/8c on TV One.

