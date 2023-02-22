Bossip Video

Here we go again…

LisaRaye McCoy has unleashed some surprising information about Da Brat’s recent pregnancy announcement.

During a recent appearance on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, LisaRaye revealed that she wasn’t given any sort of heads up about her sister’s pregnancy announcement before the rest of the world found out.

During the interview, McCoy opened up about her rough relationship with her sister, which reached its peak when Harper questioned the actress about how she felt now that Da Brat is having a baby.

In response, LisaRaye took a moment, and then dropped a one-word response: “Wonderful.” The tension was obvious from her long pause, but as she went on to explain that she knew nothing about the pregnancy, the ongoing tension between the sisters became even more blatant.

“No,” McCoy said when asked if she knew the gender of the baby. Then, she went on to explain how she found out about the news.

“Um…” she said before pausing and letting out a giggle. “I found out through social media.”

She went on to say: “This takes me back…because I’m sure that you have heard of the last, kinda, encounter that we had that went viral,” going on to explain what happened when Da Brat made a surprise appearance on Cocktails with Queens to wish LisaRaye a happy birthday.

“She came to say happy birthday to me to surprise me, and we hadn’t spoken in so long, and I ended up having to–I guess, what they said–cuss everybody out on the show,” she explained about that previous encounter.

Play

McCoy went on to explain that she felt offended, at the time, because interviewers had been asking her about Da Brat coming out–which she knew nothing about–so she felt “slighted.”

LisaRaye went on to say that the two of them talked about it since then, growing closer and being more involved in one another’s lives…which is why finding out about her sister’s pregnancy announcement on social media was so hurtful.

Watch LisaRaye on It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper below.