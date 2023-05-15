Bossip Video

Keke Palmer is showing OUTTTT for her first Mother’s Day.

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, the new mom took to Instagram to show off the stunning photoshoot she posed for with her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. The black and white photo set features the actress and the little one she gave birth to just a few short weeks ago, both looking happy as ever to be cuddled up to one another.

For the shoot, Palmer posed in a black mini dress with a black and white striped shawl, which she paired with pointed-toe white pumps. Her little one was rocking a much more casual look, falling asleep in his mother’s arms while wearing a cozy black onesie and a pair of socks to match.

“Happy Mother’s Day, to a MUVAAAAA,” Keke wrote in her caption.

The multi-hyphenate went on to post even more pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram, but this time, she posed by herself. Palmer uploaded a couple more photos in the same black mini dress, losing the shawl and changing into a pair of strappy black heels to give the outfit a completely different vibe.

She also uploaded some snaps in a beautiful white dress, showing off all of her beautiful curves as she posed for some color photos and gave the camera a strong stare.

From everything Keke has shown us since giving birth, it’s undeniable just how much she loves being a mother. In a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Palmer joked about becoming one of those moms that uses “I’m a mother” as an excuse for anything and everything, missing out on business meetings because she has more important matters to tend to.

“I used to always wonder how moms would bring this–like, they would always bring up, ‘I’m a mother’ in any random scenario,” Palmer said. “But now, I’m ‘I’m a mother’ing people the f*** out.” She continued, explaining: “It’s like the perfect excuse, but also, it’s real.”

Hear more from Keke on her life as a mother and more when you peep the full interview down below: