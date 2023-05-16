Bossip Video

Monday marked yet another “under the sea slay” for a Disney princess, this time across the pond.

Halle Bailey and her The Little Mermaid costars took to London’s Odeon Luxe Cinema to celebrate their film’s premiere.

The leading lady, 23, looked stunning in a custom Miss Sohee gown complete with mesh lining and a petal Swarovski crystal headpiece.

While walking the carpet she posed alongside her onscreen love interest Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric…

also graciously hugged and posed for pics with Little Mermaid fans.

Also seen on the scene were Halle’s other Little Mermaid castmates including Melissa McCarthy…

as well as beautiful Brits like rapper Stefflon Don…

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of the girl group Flo…

wife to Brit Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba…

and model Jourdan Dunn.

Halle’s latest Little Mermaid slay comes amid her bringing the house down as part of American Idol’s Disney night episode on Sunday.

The stunning songstress belted out the film’s classic song “Part of Your World” at Disneyland in California in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle in front of a live audience.

“First time singing part of your world live since filming,” Halle captioned a clip of the moment.

She also noted that the performance was filmed during the wee hours of the morning.

“Thank you @disneylittlemermaid & @americanidol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am in morning while park is closed is no joke but we did it!”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.

Will YOU be watching?