Bossip Video

Monday marked yet another “under the sea slay” for a Disney princess, this time across the pond.

 

Halle Bailey and her The Little Mermaid costars took to London’s Odeon Luxe Cinema to celebrate their film’s premiere.

Halle Bailey

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

The leading lady, 23, looked stunning in a custom Miss Sohee gown complete with mesh lining and a petal Swarovski crystal headpiece.

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

 

While walking the carpet she posed alongside her onscreen love interest Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric…

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

also graciously hugged and posed for pics with Little Mermaid fans.

 

Premiere of The Little Mermaid in London

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Source: Kate Green / Getty

 

Also seen on the scene were Halle’s other Little Mermaid castmates including Melissa McCarthy…

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

 

 

 

as well as beautiful Brits like rapper Stefflon Don…

Premiere of The Little Mermaid in London

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of the girl group Flo…

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

wife to Brit Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba…

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

and model Jourdan Dunn.

"The Little Mermaid" UK Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Halle’s latest Little Mermaid slay comes amid her bringing the house down as part of American Idol’s Disney night episode on Sunday.

UK Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Source: Kate Green / Getty

The stunning songstress belted out the film’s classic song “Part of Your World” at Disneyland in California in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle in front of a live audience.

“First time singing part of your world live since filming,” Halle captioned a clip of the moment.

She also noted that the performance was filmed during the wee hours of the morning.

“Thank you @disneylittlemermaid & @americanidol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am in morning while park is closed is no joke but we did it!”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.

Will YOU be watching?

Play

Categories: Seen on the Scene
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.