Melanted Mermaid Magic! Disney celebrated the world premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Monday night.

World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Halle Bailey And ‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast Shine At World Premiere

Halle Bailey absolutely glowed in a metallic blue fitted gown that showcased her petite but curvy bawwwdy.

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Beautiful gown right? What we actually liked best about it is that it looks great outside in the natural light, but once she stepped inside the theatre it gave a completely different look.

See what we mean? Gorgeous!

"The Little Mermaid" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Halle’s big sis Chloe went bold with big hair and a bright yellow gown for the world premiere.

Her real life Prince Charming, rapper DDG wore mostly black for the big night and brought pops of bright green to the look with his shoes and watch.

"The Little Mermaid" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Melissa McCarthy AKA “Ursula” also opted for a bright blue look for the special night.

"The Little Mermaid" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Melissa posted up for a picture with Javier Bardem, who stars as King Triton in the film.

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Noma Dumezweni, aka Queen Selina, looked regal in her black and gold gown.

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Here’s Halle’s Prince Eric, Jonah Hauer-King. Do you think they’ll make a good match in the movie?

Daveed Diggs, who plays “Sebastian” in the Disney flick, rocked straight backs and a two-piece set. Do you ‘dig’ his drip?

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jacob Tremblay voices the role of “Flounder” in the film. He’s been in the game so long and has really grown up right?

"The Little Mermaid" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Awkwafina AKA “Scuttle” also attended the big event. Are you feelin’ her getup?

Similar to Halle, we kinda like Awkwafina and Daveed’s drip better off the carpet inside.

Hit the flip for more looks from the carpet, including the celebrity who pretty much stole the show with their precious guests.

