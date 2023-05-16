Bossip Video

Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in jail after he intentionally crashed his plane for Youtube views and was caught lying about the ordeal.

Unfortunately, the world we live in today is one where people will do anything for attention. Clout and attention to some are more valuable than money. Too many people online have risked it all an ounce of attention regardless of the consequences. Youtube has always been a place for people to do unthinkable things for attention while also making money. According to Yahoo! a Youtube pilot risked it all to grow his viewership and now may face 20 years in jail.

29-year-old Trevor Jacob is a Youtube Pilot and in November of 2021 uploaded a video titled “I Crashed My Airplane”. The video amassed over 4 million views and detailed Jacob dealing with alleged engine failure before jumping out of the plane. After parachuting to safety Jacob broke down the aftermath claiming he hiked for hours to find help. To spice things up and gain more sympathy he claimed he was flying with his friend’s ashes who died in a wingsuit accident in 2015. Youtube’s pilot community immediately raised questions over his story with the 1940 Taylorcraft plane.

Youtube’s Pilot Community Questions Youtuber’s Plane Crash Video

People immediately questioned why he did not follow protocols and contact air traffic control. Another bizarre thing that stood out was Jacob wearing a parachute in such a small cockpit. Let us not forget logistically it would have been safer and easier to try and land the plane. Weeks after the upload the Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating the shady crash. Just last April Trevor’s pilot’s license was revoked.

Last week Jacob admitted to the Department of Justice he did crash the aircraft on purpose in hopes of gaining views and a sponsorship deal. He pleaded guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. Reportedly he told investigators he’d help find the wrecked plane when in reality he went to the site retrieved the remains and disposed of the parts. A very silly ordeal that leaves the young man facing up to 20 years in prison.