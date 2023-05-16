Bossip Video

Over the weekend Kanye West was spotted out and about in Los Angeles holding hands with his wife Bianca Censori.

We have sooooo many questions about what they’re wearing, but we have to keep in mind that Kanye West has been pretty unconventional with his style for quite some time now. On social media, the comments about the couple ranged from compliments about Censori’s appearance to questions about almost everything Kanye was wearing.

Bianca’s outfit looks a little like she was headed to Pilates — shoes aside. On the other hand, Kanye looks like he forgot to wear shoes entirely. Did they really just leave lunch at Cecconi’s dressed like this? Is he walking around in socks and shin guards? And is Ye trying to lose weight with that sweatshirt? Does anything Kanye does shock you anymore? Where does this outfit rank in terms of some of his most outrageous?

Another thing we find interesting are the inevitable comparisons between Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian and other women Ye has been romantically involved with. We can’t say we see any resemblance, but some folks have commented that they do look alike. Bianca’s blonde pixie is cute to us. How do you feel about it?

At least Ye looks happy.

We’re sure Bianca and Kanye are cooking up something big for Yeezy. What do you think is next for the brand? Hopefully not shin guards, right?!