Calculated clickbait bootlickers Kanye and Candace Owens are making headlines again for sporting ridiculous KKKommotion-causing t-shirts.

This time instead of the “Blexit” tees that Kanye designed for Owens before distancing himself from them, Ye and his sunken sibling sported “White Lives Matter” shirts during his surprise Yeezy season 9 fashion show.

Variety reports that Kanye wore the design Monday before kicking off the runway portion of the night while referencing several topics.

They add that he did not clarify or give attention to his use of the “White Lives Matter” slogan that’s been reactionarily used by white supremacist groups and far-right organizations in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

At least one Black model wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt as well.

The sunken shirt controversy comes after Kanye previously sported a MAGA hat in support of [now-defunct] Oxidized Orange Juice in Office, Donald Trump.

In 2020, he told Forbes that he no longer backed Trump…

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he told the publication at the time. “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

but while on Drink Champs in November of 2021 he changed his stance.

“I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that,” said Kanye.

Celebs React To Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt

As you can imagine, people are rightfully pretty pissed at Ye’s latest shenanigans…

and he’s being blasted by the likes of Jaden Smith and even Lil Boosie.

What are YOUR thoughts on Kanye and his favorite Dorito Dusted Deplorable wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts?