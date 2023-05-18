By now we’re hoping you’re all the way done watching Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story so we don’t have to worry about spoilers!

Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest spoke to BOSSIP about the Netflix series recently, opening up about the impact of their roles as Young Queen Charlotte and Young King George. Amarteifio started by discussing how she and Corey were able to relate to the ups and downs of their characters’ romance.

“We try and find the the reality, even if it’s in a period drama, how do we relate to these characters now and that was some way, you know,” Amarteifio told BOSSIP. “Even though it’s a beautiful love story there are rocky patches. It’s not just a straight journey, we get to see the reality of relationships in them and that’s theirs.”

Mylchreest spoke about the mental and emotional toll playing Young King George took on him.

“It was a challenge,” Mylchreest admitted. “There were times where it was really painful and you know I I had to look after myself. I’ve always been worried as an actor about getting there. I’m not someone that can just go, [snaps fingers] and I’m there. I have to really hum with it for a while before I can sing. I found out how important it is to also then bring yourself back, because there will be times where it would just be really emotional and then they call cut and you’re not a robot. You’re still feeling those things organically, so you just have to look after yourself. But what a gift to be working with these actors and and this team and Tom Verica, the director, who are so passionate and so inspiring and also look after you.”

Amarteifio also opened up about the importance of young girls being able to witness a Black actress in the role of Queen Charlotte.

It’s everything,” Amarteifio told BOSSIP. “It’s a long time coming I think it shouldn’t be a brave decision to have someone who is not white represent a queen. Right? It’s a piece of fiction at the end of the day. This job will do a lot more than just possibly helping my career. It’s bigger than the show. It will mean so much to young people, to people coming up in this industry, just to see themselves represented, especially in roles that they have not been had access to before.”

All six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are currently streaming on Netflix.