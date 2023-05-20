Bossip Video

Angel Reese certainly served Bayou Bawwwdy at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouri/Gotham/Taylor Hill / Getty

Once again, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brought out all the baddies to celebrate the new 2023 edition on May 18.

Angel popped out while securing the Fashion Nova bag.

The new NCAA women’s basketball champion posed with gymnast Olivia Dunne. The two LSU stars made history as the first college athletes featured in SI’s illustrious swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

According to People, the Bayou Barbie was nervous about trading in her Tigers uniform for a thong swimsuit. Angel thanked the SI team for helping her ease into her model era.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” said Angel, who’s already cozy in her skin.

“I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

The booked and busy basketball star reflected on her rise to fame this year. She said this year, which made her one of the highest-earning college players, “has been a blessing.” She earned $1.3 million as the face of brands like Coach, Amazon, and Mcdonald’s.

“Having so many people come back to me and say, ‘You guys have changed the game. You guys have been a part of history,’ I embraced that,” she said.

“Just being able to be a part of this has just been amazing for me this year, and it’s been a blessing.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Kamie Crawford, Duckie Thot, Leyna Bloom And More Slayed The Launch Party

Cover Stars Martha Stewart and Megan Fox shared the spotlight together.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Megan’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly didn’t want to miss out on a photo op with Martha either.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Duckie Thot and rookie SI rookie Madisin Rian flashed flawless smiles when they struck a pose.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Kim Petras posed with her SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Alluring MTV star Kamie Crawford clearly didn’t stray too far from her beauty queen roots.

2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Actress Leyna Bloom channeled her inner Tinkerbell in this glittering mini dress by Augusto Manzanares.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi looked like a top model in all white.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson popped out with her teammate Angel.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Catfish’s Nev Shulman and his wife Laura Perlongo pulled up to celebrate his co-host Kamie.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Chrome Horse Society Tequila and 19 Crimes Wines kept the drinks flowing as guests danced the night away.

Check out more pics below. Who do YOU think looked more bangin’ at the 2023 Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition launch party?

2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Source: Gotham / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 18, 2023

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Source: Gotham / Getty

US-LIFESTYLE-MAGAZINE-SPORTSILLUSTRATED

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

